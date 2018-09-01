Pogba could leave Manchester United, homesickness could be a factor

According to Tuttosport, Manchester United’s Paul Pogba could leave the Red Devils to return to Juventus. The intelligent midfielder is reportedly feeling homesick and is desperate to return to Turin. Pogba wants to be back in familiar surroundings with his teammates and the supporters and could push for a move when the January transfer window opens.
He’s currently in his second stint with United, having returned to Old Trafford from Juventus in 2016, and has made 91 appearances in all competitions under Jose Mourinho. However, player and manager are believed to have fallen out, and United’s struggles this season could lead Pogba to consider his options. The Manchester giants are 14th in the Premier League and have lost their last two games.
Juventus, on the other hand, are top of the Serie A table with a 100% record after two games, having won seven consecutive titles. Pogba enjoyed the best years of his career in Italy and came close to winning the Ballon d’Or. Since coming back to Manchester, however, he’s struggled for consistency and has been heavily criticised by the media. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Pogba wanted to leave as things haven’t quite gone to plan in his second Old Trafford stint.
