Pogba and Hazard ‘on the table’ for Real Madrid

According to Don Balon, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Chelsea left-winger Eden Hazard are ‘on the table’ for Real Madrid and Florentino Perez. The club president has the two Premier League stars on a list containing five names of transfer targets (PSG’s Adrien Rabiot, Juventus’ Paulo Dybala and Ajax’s Frenkie de Jong) and could make a move for the duo in January or next summer. Whether he’ll succeed in acquiring their signature remains to be seen, however.
Pogba has a been a problem child of United’s ever since he returned to Old Trafford from Juventus in 2016. The French international, who has made 100 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils, has struggled for form in his second stint in Manchester, and a public fallout with manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly opened the door for him to eventually leave. Don Balon believe Barcelona, not Real, might be the frontrunners for his signature.
Hazard has publicly admitted he was considering his options over the summer but he’s since been in fine form for Chelsea and appears happy to stay at Stamford Bridge. Real, who were linked with the Belgian international back in 2011, have always maintained an interest in Hazard that could culminate in a bid in January or June next year.
