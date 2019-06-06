Pochettino should sell Lamela

Erik Lamela could have an uncertain future at Tottenham after struggling for form, fitness and playing time. The 27-year-old found himself on the periphery last season, featuring in only half the available Premier League games and racking up only 29 minutes of Champions League football in the knockout stages. Mauricio Pochettino should consider his sale as he’s surplus to requirements.
Lamela made a total of 33 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring and creating nine goals. He featured only 19 times in the league, averaging 51 minutes-per-appearance, and played only 28% of the total available minutes in the Champions League. After the group stages, the £80k-per-week wide-man made only three substitute appearances, was an unused substitute twice and was left out of the matchday squad twice.
He finds himself behind Lucas Moura, Heung-min Son and Christian Eriksen in the pecking order and may need to leave Tottenham to get first-team football next season. The Argentine international joined Spurs from AS Roma in 2013 and still hasn’t established himself due to inconsistent form and injury problems. As of April 2019, Lamela had missed 132 games (42%) for Tottenham and played in only 37% of the available minutes.
It’s clear Spurs don’t need him, but time will tell if Pochettino can move him on this summer.
Stats from Transfermarkt.