Pochettino says Sissoko is an ‘honest professional’

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino explained why he continues to put faith in Moussa Sissoko, calling the midfielder an “honest professional” and saying “he gives his all” on the pitch.
The 29-year-old joined Tottenham from Newcastle United in August 2016 and has struggled for form and playing time under Pochettino. Sissoko has gone on to make 87 appearances in all competitions for Spurs, scoring and creating 12 goals.
Only 27 his appearances were as a starter, with Mousa Dembele, Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama ahead of Sissoko in the centre-midfield pecking order, but Pochettino has never given up on the French international and found a place for him in the team as a right-sided midfielder.
Sissoko won’t ever be a regular in the starting lineup for a prolonged period, but he can be a very useful squad player. He’s stronger than most of his opponents, possesses good pace & dribbling ability and works hard out of possession. Pochettino says he’s earned his place with his industry.
Speaking to Football.London, the Tottenham manager said: “I think he’s a very honest, professional player. You know what you are going to receive from him. I think the squad always in 25 players you need different type of players and I think Mousa provides the team with a very good balance.”
Sissoko has made six appearances in all competitions this season, four in the Premier League, one in the Champions League and one in the EFL Cup.
Stats from Transfermarkt.