Pochettino reveals text from Daniel Levy after Tottenham’s win

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino revealed what Daniel Levy texted him after last night’s game.
The Londoners advanced to the Quarter finals of the Champions League after a 1-0 win over Borussia Dortmund last night. They have won the tie 4-0 on aggregate.
Speaking to the media during his post-match presser, Pochettino revealed that Levy sent him a one-word text which read: ‘Congratulations’.
Standard Sport reported Jack Rosser confirmed it on Twitter.
His tweet read:
#thfc Poch has had a one-word text from Daniel Levy: “Congratulations.”
— Jack Rosser (@JackRosser_) March 5, 2019
Tottenham put in a flawless display in Germany last night and the performance would have pleased the club chief.
After the recent run of results in the Premier League, last night’s win will have given Tottenham a much-needed lift. The Londoners have dropped eight points in their last three league games and they will be desperate to bounce back now.
Spurs are very much in the race for a top-four finish and they cannot afford to slip up any more. They have some tough games coming up against Manchester City and Liverpool. Pochettino will ask his players to replicate their Champions League performance in the league now.