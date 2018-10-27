Pochettino ready to sell Tottenham quartet

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is plotting an exodus if reports are to be believed.
According to The Sun, the Argentine is looking to offload four players – Mousa Dembele, Victor Wanyama, Vincent Jansson and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou.
Dembele is out of contract at the end of this season and it would be wise to sell him in January. Losing a player like him on a free transfer would be a blow for Spurs.
The likes of Jansson and Nkoudou have been ineffective for Spurs during their time at the club and losing them would not make too much of a difference.
As for Wanyama, his ability on the ball is a major concern. A defensive midfielder with better passing skills would be ideal for Pochettino’s system.
The reported exodus indicates that Tottenham might be preparing for some new signings. It is extremely unlikely that Pochettino would let four first team players leave without bringing in replacements.
Tottenham fans will be excited to see who comes in now. They were frustrated with the lack of transfer activity in the summer.