Pochettino provides update on Juan Foyth’s injury

Tottenham defender Juan Foyth picked up an injury against Bayern Munich during a pre-season game last week and he is set to miss the start of the season.
Speaking to Football London, Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that he is yet to learn the full extent of Foyth’s injury and the player could miss many weeks.
He said: “With Juan, I think the medical staff are going to update in the next few days. I cannot say more because I don’t know exactly how much time. For sure it’s a tough injury and for sure it is many weeks he is going to be out. We hope he can recover as soon as possible.”
Foyth will be hoping to return as soon as possible and establish himself as a first-team regular next season.
It will be interesting to see if this forces the London club to sign a defender now.
They have already sold Trippier earlier this summer and they cannot afford to go into the season without adequate cover.
Spurs have been linked with Sessegnon and Hysaj this summer.
Daniel Levy needs to back his manager with new players if the injury is serious. Pochettino believes that the medical staff will find out more about the injury in the next few days.
Spurs have signed a quality midfielder in Tanguy Ndombele this summer but they need to improve their defence as well, especially the full-back positions.