Pochettino provides update on Dele Alli’s injury

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he is worried about Dele Alli’s persistent injuries.
The England international has had quite a few injuries in the past year and he will miss the start of the season with a hamstring injury now.
Speaking to The Guardian, the Tottenham manager revealed that Alli has hurt the same area of his left hamstring that had sidelined him a few times last season.
He said: “I don’t believe Dele is going to arrive for the start of the season. I think it’s the same area [as previous injuries]. We are worried. He is still only 23 and has had many hamstring problems in the last few years. He needs to pay attention a little bit about what is going on in his body but we are here to help him. It is a minor injury and in a few more weeks we hope he will be ready.”
It will be interesting to see when Alli returns to the side now. He will have to be eased in now.
The 23-year-old is one of Tottenham’s best players and his absence will certainly be a blow for them. However, they should be able to cope with Eriksen, Son and Moura all available.
Also, the Londoners have shown interest in the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Giovani Lo Celso. Both players can replace Alli in the side if they are signed.
Alli had a poor season last year and he will be hoping to make amends this season. First, he will have to recover fully and get over his injury issues.