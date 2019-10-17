Pochettino making a big mistake selling Dier

Eric Dier could be on his way out of Tottenham in January after being deemed surplus to requirements by Mauricio Pochettino. The 25-year-old has been short of playing time in 2019 and finds himself behind the likes of Tanguy Ndombele, Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks and Victor Wanyama in the pecking order.
Selling Dier would be a big mistake by Pochettino, however, as he’s too useful to have in the squad. The England international has made the majority of his appearances in midfield, but Dier can also operate at right-back & centre-back successfully. Injuries have hampered his playing time this year, but he’s sure to find his feet when his match fitness improves.
Toby Alderweireld & Jan Vertonghen are at the heartbeat of a Tottenham defence that has shipped 10 goals in their last two games. The Lilywhites have failed to keep a clean sheet in the last 30 days too, so Dier might get the nod at centre-back sometime soon.
Kyle Walker-Peters and Serge Aurier are expected to leave in January too, so Juan Foyth will require cover at right-back – another area Dier can help. He didn’t have the best return performance against Brighton & Hove Albion before the international break but is still worth holding onto.
