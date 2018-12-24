Pochettino lavishes praise on Tottenham’s Son Heung-min

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has heaped praise on Son Heung-Min after his display against Everton.
The South Korean forward scored twice and set up another in an emphatic win away from home.
The former Leverkusen man has taken himself to another level this season and he could be instrumental to Tottenham’s success this season.
The 26-year-old has got 8 goals and 4 assists in all competitions this season.
Pochettino labeled Son’s performance against Everton as amazing and he also praised the attacker’s unbelievable finishing.
He said (via HITC): “I think he has massive quality. He’s doing a fantastic job for the team. His finishing today was unbelievable. The quality was amazing.”
With the likes of Harry Kane hitting form now, Spurs are looking formidable in attack. It will be interesting to see if Son and his teammates can fire Tottenham to glory this season.
Spurs are certainly in the title race after the win over Everton. They are just two points behind defending champions Manchester City.
If they can add to their squad in January, the Londoners have got a genuine chance of ending their trophy drought this season.