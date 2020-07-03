Pochettino could be edging closer to Newcastle job

Newcastle have been linked with a move for Mauricio Pochettino for a while now.

As per Record (via Daily Star), the former Spurs boss could be edging closer to the Newcastle job now.





Apparently, Pochettino has rejected an offer from Portuguese giants Benfica and he is willing to stay out of work for a little longer in order to attract the right move for himself. The report adds that Pochettino wants a job in the top five leagues.

Newcastle are in the middle of a takeover and once the formalities are complete, they are expected to bring in a quality manager and invest in top players.

Pochettino could be the man to lead the revolution at St James’ Park next year.

It will be interesting to see how the saga unfolds in the coming months. Pochettino is a top-class manager who would improve Newcastle a lot.

The 48-year-old did a tremendous job to rebuild Spurs and he could do a better job at Newcastle with more resources.

So far Steve Bruce has done a very good job with Newcastle as well but the new owners are likely to be keen on appointing their own man. Pochettino would certainly be a good choice for them.