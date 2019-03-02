Pochettino bemoans the lack of resources at Tottenham

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has bemoaned the lack of resources after his side’s draw against Arsenal.
The Argentine revealed that if Daniel Levy wants to win major trophies next season he should bring in another magic guy because he won’t be able to deliver.
Pochettino highlighted the lack of resources at Tottenham and how the other clubs have shown a lot more ambition in the transfer market.
He said to The Telegraph: “You can see when people judge us and put pressure on us if we have not won a trophy. Is that fair or not fair? If we compete with the same tools or different tools? That’s why I told you that, maybe, if [chairman] Daniel [Levy] said to me next season, ‘we need to win a title, we need to win the Champions League and we need to win the Premier League’ then maybe you need to find another magic guy who can do this. I think we are going to be there, yes. We are going to fight, yes. We are going to find the way to be competitive. But you cannot put a gun here [points to his head] and say, ‘we need to win’ if we’re not fighting with the same tools as another team.”
It seems that the Tottenham manager is very frustrated with the situation.
Daniel Levy did not back him with a single signing this season and Tottenham are paying the price for that. The Londoners are missing depth and quality in key areas.
It will be interesting to see what happens at the end of this season. Pochettino’ latest admission will surely sound the alarm bells for the fans.
He has been linked with the Manchester United job and they can back him in the market and match his ambitions.
The last thing Spurs need is to lose a top class manager like him.
Tottenham fans have reacted to his comments on Twitter. Here are some of the replies.
He’s 100% right. If they don’t back him with substantial funds in the simmer he should leave.
— AJ (@iamnotshouting) March 1, 2019
Destined to be the “nearly club”
Lack of investment in the squad means we will come up short again.
Such a shame as with investment in 2-3 players we could have been there
Current squad on the verge of disintegrating as our stars leave for money & success.
So short sighted
— John Wardell (@oldjdub) March 2, 2019
Obviously he has offers from other clubs and ready to leave.
— Panda (@PandaNebula) March 2, 2019
Clearly here he is saying I’ll leave if u don’t support me with funds ..don’t expect win anything but stay in the premier league ..
— Realtalk.TM (@tom84582) March 2, 2019