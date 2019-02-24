Playmaker benched as Arsenal take on Southampton

Arsenal host Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday aiming to boost their hopes of securing a top four finish this season.
The Gunners head into the weekend fifth in the table, level on points with Chelsea and just a point adrift of Manchester United.
They have an excellent record at home this season, winning 10 and drawing two of their 13 matches.
Southampton are in the relegation zone, although they are only three points behind Crystal Palace who are 13th.
Arsenal lost 3-2 at St Mary’s earlier in the season, with Danny Ings (2) and Charlie Austin on target for the home side.
However, Saints haven’t won at Arsenal in the league since 1968 and it’s difficult to imagine that run ending this weekend.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
✅ One hour until #ARSSOU
So here's how we're lining up this afternoon 👇
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 24, 2019
Here's how #SaintsFC line-up to take on #Arsenal this afternoon in the #PL: pic.twitter.com/qCgYrGAdnz
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 24, 2019