Piers Morgan says Arsenal defence will always find a way to instil terror into serenity

10 February, 2019 Arsenal, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News


Arsenal secured a 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday, finally getting their first league win on the road since 25th November.

Since the 2-1 victory over Bournemouth some two and a half months ago, the Gunners have lost four times and drawn twice on the road.

In total, Arsenal have only won five games on the road, drawing three and losing the other five, and while the victory over 20th-placed Terriers was relieving, that Unai Emery’s men failed to keep a clean sheet raised concerns again.

The Emirates Stadium outfit have only managed to completely shut out opponents on four occasions and have already leaked 37 goals in 26 games.

Celebrity Arsenal fan and broadcaster Piers Morgan couldn’t help but react to the club’s pitiable defence during the game, and he summed it up with this Twitter post.

Arsenal’s remaining away games are against Tottenham, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton, Watford, Leicester City and Burnley, and given how tough these sides can be at home, Emery’s men will have to be on top of their game to pick up valuable points.

The Gunners are very much still in the race to finish in top-four, but how they perform in their remaining games on the road will go a long way in determining where they finish in the Premier League table.

