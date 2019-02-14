Piers Morgan reacts to Tottenham’s win over Borussia Dortmund on Twitter

Tottenham Hotspur put in a 45-minute masterclass against Bundesliga table leaders Borussia Dortmund last night at Wembley, scoring three second-half goals in the first-leg of their Champions League round-of-16.
Heung-min Son, Jan Vertonghen and Fernando Llorente all got on the score sheet after a goalless first-half, and given the extent of the north Londoners’ defensive crisis, securing such a big victory is such a huge achievement.
Manager Mauricio Pochettino once again proved why he’s one of the best tactical minds around, and having been heavily linked with Manchester United, celebrity Arsenal fan and broadcasting mogul Piers Morgan believes the Dortmund win will only further convince the Red Devils to pull out all the stops for his signature by summer.
Here is how Morgan reacted on Twitter, and United fans will surely love it.
Brilliant performance @SpursOfficial! You’ve just ensured Pochettino goes to United! 😂😂
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 13, 2019
The Old Trafford outfit let go of Jose Mourinho in December, appointing former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager on a temporary basis till the end of the season.
The Norwegian has helped United to 10 wins, a draw and a loss since taking over, with almost all the players stepping up their games.
Many have tipped him to land the job on a permanent basis come summer, but the 2-0 loss to Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday night has got some fans doubting his credentials.
On the other hand, Pochettino is already a proven man in the English top-flight despite his lack of silverware, and it’s widely believed he can do much better with the necessary financial backing in the transfer markets.
It remains to be seen what will happen in the coming months, but a lot of United fans will surely be pleased with Morgan’s tweet and hope the Argentine manager eventually moves to Old Trafford.