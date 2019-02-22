Piers Morgan explains why he would sign Patrick Vieira if he could get to sign one player at his peak today for Arsenal

The Arsenal invincibles squad remains unarguably the best side the north London club have ever had since inception till date.
The squad won the 2003-04 English Premier League in style, going the whole campaign unbeaten, and they remain a reference point for many top sides today.
The current Arsenal side pale in comparison to the invincibles, and Unai Emery could do with players of such calibre in this squad at the moment.
Gunners legend Lee Dixon took to Twitter to ask fans which of Tony Adams, Patrick Vieira, Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp they would sign in his prime if they had the chance.
So Arsenal fans. Magic wand. You get to sign one player at his peak today. Who do you sign
— Lee Dixon (@LeeDixon2) February 21, 2019
The majority chose Henry, though, and it’s understandable given how easy scoring goals was to him during his peak years.
However, celebrity broadcaster and Arsenal fan Piers Morgan went for the French defensive midfielder and explained why.
VIEIRA.
We haven't had a leader since he left. https://t.co/CiOsg7dDuW
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 21, 2019
Vieira captained the team to the famous win 15 years ago, making the PFA Team of the Year.
The World Cup-winning legend spent nine years at the Emirates, winning three league titles, three FA Cups and three FA Community Shield trophies.
The current Nice manager made the PFA Team of the Year six seasons in a row, and was voted Premier League Player of the Season in 2000–01.
Vieira was an exemplary leader as they go for Arsenal, and it remains to be seen if they will be able to get such an influential dressing room figure anytime soon.