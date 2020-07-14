Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg keen on Tottenham transfer

Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg wants to join Tottenham this summer.

As per Evening Standard, Spurs could use Kyle Walker-Peters to sweeten the deal for the Saints.

Southampton value the Danish midfielder at £35million and Spurs are hoping to bring down the asking price. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can reach an agreement soon.

The 24-year-old has proven his quality with Southampton and he should prove to be a superb addition to Jose Mourinho’s midfield. The Spurs boss wants a deep-lying midfielder who can provide defensive cover and control the tempo of the game.

Hojbjerg would be ideal for that role. His arrival would allow the likes of Ndombele and Sissoko to play with more freedom.

The 24-year-old has recently been stripped off the captaincy and Southampton are expected to cash in on him. He will be a free agent next summer and the Saints cannot afford to lose him for free next year.

The move makes sense for all parties and they should look to work out an agreement soon.

Walker-Peters is not a regular starter for Spurs but the young defender could prove to be a good addition to the Southampton back four. If Spurs are willing to include him in the deal, the Saints should look to snap him up.