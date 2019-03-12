Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reveals what Alexandre Lacazette told him before he took the penalty against Manchester United

Arsenal stunned Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, securing a 2-0 win to hand the Red Devils their first league defeat under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Granit Xhaka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got on the scoresheet in each half, but Alexandre Lacazette could have made history by becoming the first Arsenal player to score in six consecutive league games at home.
The Frenchman won a penalty in the 68th minute following a foul on him by Fred, but he chose to give Aubameyang the kick instead of taking it himself.
Lacazette was seen talking to the Gabonese right before the kick, and the former Borussia Dortmund star has told the club’s official website what the France international told him.
“This friendship is really really strong. Straight after he fell down, he looked for me and said, ‘You shoot. You have to be focused and you shoot’,” Aubameyang said.
“It’s a great partnership and, of course, the coach decides who plays and whether we play together or not. And we have to accept that, that’s normal. But I think we are both really focused on playing for the team and giving our best.
“We don’t care about who is shooting the penalty, the most important thing is to score. After Laca got the penalty and looked at me, I felt good and I was ready to score because we are having a good period with the team and everybody said that I would score again.
Aubameyang missed a last-minute penalty that would have handed Arsenal all three points against Tottenham Hotspur a week ago, but Lacazette clearly wanted him to regain his confidence, and such show of love is morale-boosting.
Both strikers have scored 29 league goals and registered 11 assists between them this term, and they will be hoping to fire the team to the Champions League spot at the end of the season.