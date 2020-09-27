Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang comments on Houssem Aouar’s potential move to Arsenal

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar this summer.

The 22-year-old is a top-class player and it is no surprise that the Gunners want to sign him. His craft and flair in the midfield could transform Arteta’s side.





Star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has now shared his thoughts on the potential transfer. He said to Canal Plus (h/t GFFN): “Of course we are all for it, I won’t hide that. Even though he is a Lyon man!”.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can get the deal over the line in the coming days. The fans will certainly be excited with these comments from Aubameyang.

The Londoners have had a bid turned down for Aouar but they are preparing an improved offer now.

The player is likely to be tempted to take the next step in his career and move to the Premier League if the two clubs can agree on a fee.

Aouar has the quality to succeed in the Premier League and he could help Arsenal get back into the top four this season. His arrival could help get the best out of attacking players like Lacazette and Pepe as well.