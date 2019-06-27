Pictured: Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka arrives in Manchester ahead of United move

Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set to undergo his medicals at Manchester United soon as he nears the completion of a £50 million switch.
The England youth international has since been pictured at the Lowry Hotel, and is expected to put pen to paper for a five-year deal.
Aaron Wan Bissaka arrives Lowry Hotel. First picture of the new boy. Welcome Home at last. #GlazersOUT pic.twitter.com/S3IfmZaZo6
— Prophet Chijioke. (@ProphetChijioke) June 26, 2019
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had Wan-Bissaka on his radar for a while now after the 21-year-old put in impressive shifts on a consistent basis last term for Palace.
The right-back made 129 tackles, 84 interceptions and completed 61 take-ons in 35 Premier League games last term.
He was only dribbled past 10 times the whole of last season and he surely can help boost United’s defensive ranks.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka made more tackles (129) than any other Premier League defender in 2018-19; only these nine players dribbled past him:
Leroy Sané x 2
Stuart Armstrong
Felipe Anderson
Bernardo
Sadio Mané
Luciano Vietto
Son Heung-min
Ademola Lookman
Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson pic.twitter.com/jovyiVWbym
— Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 26, 2019
Wan-Bissaka is set to become the sixth-most expensive signing in Red Devils’ history and their most expensive defensive signing, breaking the £41.4 million spent on Rio Ferdinand when he arrived from Leeds in 2002.