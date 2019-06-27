Blog Teams Manchester United Pictured: Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka arrives in Manchester ahead of United move

Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set to undergo his medicals at Manchester United soon as he nears the completion of a £50 million switch.

The England youth international has since been pictured at the Lowry Hotel, and is expected to put pen to paper for a five-year deal.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had Wan-Bissaka on his radar for a while now after the 21-year-old put in impressive shifts on a consistent basis last term for Palace.

The right-back made 129 tackles, 84 interceptions and completed 61 take-ons in 35 Premier League games last term.

He was only dribbled past 10 times the whole of last season and he surely can help boost United’s defensive ranks.

Wan-Bissaka is set to become the sixth-most expensive signing in Red Devils’ history and their most expensive defensive signing, breaking the £41.4 million spent on Rio Ferdinand when he arrived from Leeds in 2002.

