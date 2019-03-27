Blog Columns Site News Pictured: Abraham returns to training ahead of Blackburn clash, boost for Smith

27 March, 2019 Site News


Tammy Abraham has returned to training ahead of Aston Villa’s meeting with Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, which is a big boost for manager Dean Smith. The 21-year-old posted a video on his Instagram account on Tuesday, showing himself in training with the rest of the first-team squad.

Abraham was recently called up to the England u21 squad but had to pull out and return to Villa. He’s made a speedy recovery, however, and should be in line to face Rovers. The Midlands outfit are currently sixth in the Championship with 57 points from 38 games, coming off the back of four consecutive league wins.

Smith is expected to start Abraham on Saturday if he’s fit, but the centre-forward has looked human of late. Despite scoring 21 goals and making two assists from 32 appearances this season, the England u21 international has only hit the back of the net once in his last seven outings – the last of which came nearly four weeks ago.

A win for Villa could see them move up one place in the table and open up a gap between them and sides outside of the playoffs.

