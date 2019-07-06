Blog Teams West Ham Pictured: 16-year-old West Ham United goalkeeper Krisztian Hegyi with the first-team in Switzerland for pre-season training

Pictured: 16-year-old West Ham United goalkeeper Krisztian Hegyi with the first-team in Switzerland for pre-season training

6 July, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, West Ham

West Ham United are currently in Switzerland for their pre-season training, and manager Manuel Pellegrini will be running the rule over his squad for next season.

Some of the Hammers’ youth teams players are involved in the tour, and under-18 goalkeeper Krisztián Hegyi has been pictured with the squad.

West Ham beat Barcelona, Inter Milan and Manchester United to the signature of the 16-year-old in May, and the highly-rated goalie will be hoping to impress the Chilean boss and goalkeeping coach Xavi Valero.

Hegyi was snapped up from Hungarian side Illes Akademia, otherwise known as Haladas under-17, and will be hoping to beat Daniel Jinadu and Serine Sanneh to the under-18’s starting berth.

The teenage sensation could become the second Hungarian to play for West Ham after goalkeeper Peter Kurucz who played only once – in 2009.

While Hegyi is expected to be with the Hammers’ under-18, he could fast-track his development with brilliant performances and soon start giving under-23 goalkeepers Joseph Anang and Nathan Trott a run for the money.

Aston Villa fans react as Axel Tuanzebe signs new Manchester United deal
Report: Celtic will let go of Kieran Tierney if Arsenal offer £23 million

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Follow me on Twitter: @adefunmiloye