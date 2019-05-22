Picture: Tottenham handed huge Champions League boost as Jan Vertonghen, Harry Kane and Davinson Sanchez all joined today’s training session to progress with their rehabilitation

Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a triple injury boost as Jan Vertonghen, Harry Kane and Davinson Sanchez all joined today’s training session to progress with their rehabilitation ahead of the Champions League final against Liverpool on June 1.
Kane, who picked up a nasty ankle injury in the first-leg of the quarterfinals against Manchester City and Sanchez both sat out of the second-leg of the semifinals against Ajax, while a knock Vertonghen sustained in the game – which forced him to leave the Johan Cruyff Arena on crutches – kept him out of the last Premier League game of the campaign.
Spurs’ official Twitter handle uploaded a picture of the three running in training, and it’s a sight that will please their fans.
💪 @JanVertonghen, @HKane and @daosanchez26 all joined today's training session as they progress with their rehabilitation. #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/sSZ3dEClRR
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 22, 2019
Sanchez sustained a thigh injury during Spurs’ 1-0 Premier League loss at Bournemouth the weekend after their 1-0 loss to Ajax.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side completed a huge comeback in the return-leg, coming behind from two goals down to secure a 3-2 win and book a place in the finals on away-goals following the 3-3 draw on aggregate.
Having three of his most important players back in time for the Liverpool clash is a huge boost for the Argentine boss as that will surely increase their chances against Jurgen Klopp’s men.