Picture: Mike Phelan and Solskjaer watch Barcelona versus Atletico Madrid ahead of Wednesday’s clash

Manchester United host Barcelona on Wednesday in the first-leg of their Champions League quarterfinals, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his assistant Mike Phelan went to Camp Nou to watch the Catalan giants take on Atletico Madrid on Saturday night.
Phelan uploaded a picture of himself alongside the Red Devils boss on Twitter, and they will be hoping to pick some weaknesses in Barcelona’s game their side can exploit at Old Trafford next week and during the return leg.
Barcelona played a 4-4 draw against Villareal during the week, with Lionel Messi coming off the bench to help start a comeback after they went down 4-2 having gone 2-0 up at halftime, and stopping the mercurial Argentine must be top of the United boss’ plans.
The Red Devils shocked Paris Saint-Germain during the round-of-16, winning 3-1 at the Parc des Princes despite losing 2-0 at Old Trafford during the first-leg, and they will be looking to cause another upset when they play Barcelona.