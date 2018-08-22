Piazon could leave Chelsea on loan, ‘talks have begun’ with Reims

According to L’Equipe, Chelsea attacking-midfielder Lucas Piazon could leave the club on loan. The Sun say ‘talks have begun’ with newly-promoted Ligue 1 side Reims who could agree a deal that could become permanent next summer. With Piazon unlikely to get playing time under new boss Maurizio Sarri, a move away from Stamford Bridge could ensue.
The 24-year-old joined Chelsea from Brazilian outfit Sao Paulo in 2012 and has gone on to make just three appearances in all competitions. The lack of playing time for the Blues led to Piazon embarking on a number of loan moves to Malaga (14 appearances), Vitesse Arnhem (31 appearances, 11 goals), Eintracht Frankfurt (23 appearances, two goals), Reading (27 appearances, five goals) and Fulham (58 appearances, 12 goals) most recently.
Reims could be his next destination, with the Ligue 1 newbies keen to bolster their attack with the Brazilian u23 international. Reims are currently fourth in Ligue 1 with six points from their first two games of the season, having beaten OGC Nice and Olympique Lyonnais.
Piazon won’t want to spend the 2018/19 campaign out of Chelsea’s matchday squad, so he could be open to a move to France if an official offer comes his way.
Stats from Transfermarkt.