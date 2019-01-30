Photo: West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic leaves Molineux on crutches

After all the drama that unfolded this month, the last thing West Ham fans needed was an injury blow to their star player, Marko Arnautovic.
The Hammers lost 3-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League clash at the Molineux on Tuesday evening.
After the match, Arnautovic was spotted leaving the ground on crutches and surely it will be a worrying sight for fans.
Press Association reporter Nick Mashiter posted a photo of the Austrian leaving the ground on crutches on his personal Twitter account.
Marko Arnautovic leaves Molineux on crutches. Not the best evening for him…#whufc pic.twitter.com/w2V1TBbiyX
— Nick Mashiter (@nickmashiter) January 29, 2019
West Ham were comfortably beaten with goals coming from Raul Jimenez, who netted a double in the final 10 minutes, and Romain Saiss.
The West Ham forward was forced to leave the pitch with just under 15 minutes left to play.
Arnautovic has been the club’s talisman figure this season and losing him now through injury after all the transfer fiasco would be a massive blow for the club.
Everyone will be hoping that the injury is not serious. However, it is likely that the player will undergo tests to find the full extent of the damage.