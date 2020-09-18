Photo: Thiago Alcantara has arrived at Liverpool training ground

Thiago Alcantara has arrived at Liverpool training ground ahead of his move to the Anfield club.

The Spaniard has arrived at Melwood to complete his £25m move to Liverpool from Bayern Munich.





He has arrived in a black vehicle just before the likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner checked in to the complex for training.

The Reds agreed a deal worth an initial £20m with Bayern yesterday. They will pay an additional £5m in add-ons for the Spain international.

He will wear the number six shirt at Liverpool.

🚨 Thiago has arrived at Melwood! 🚨 He's set to complete his move from Bayern Munich to the Premier League champions today…🤝🔴 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 18, 2020

Thiago helped Bayern win the treble last season, as they beat Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final last month in Lisbon.

It remains to be seen whether his arrival will impact the future of Georginio Wijnaldum, who is also in the final year of his Anfield contract.

He would become the second signing of the summer transfer window for the Reds.

When asked about the Thiago deal, Jurgen Klopp said: “There’s nothing really to say. It’s not official until it’s announced and I’m not an announcer. It looks quite promising! My hands are tied pretty much. It might be useful for fans to look at LFC channels over today.”

