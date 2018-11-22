Photo: Samir Nasri training with West Ham, fans react

West Ham have been linked with a move for Samir Nasri in the recent weeks.
The former Manchester City star is out of contract and the Hammers can sign him on a free transfer.
Nasri is currently serving a doping ban but he will be cleared to play from the start of 2019. It will be interesting to see if the Hammers manage to land him.
The midfielder has been spotted in West Ham colours and the fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.
It seems Nasri is currently training with West Ham. The Frenchman needs to regain his fitness and sharpness.
Nasri has worked with Pellegrini before and he could be a valuable addition to the West Ham side if he manages to regain his form. Also, the Chilean knows him well and he could bring out the best in the Frenchman.
West Ham are without the likes of Lanzini and Yarmolenko right now and they could use a creative force like Nasri.
Here are some of the reactions from the West Ham fans to the image of Nasri training with their side.
Get the boy training, see if he’s fit enough, if he is sign him up till the end of the season. No brainer!
Anyone that wears that claret & blue shirt I will support them! ⚒
As long as he ain’t getting paid till he proves fitness etc then not a problem
Six weeks to get fit let’s give the guy a chance jus like we did with di canio he could be a gem
No no no
A very good footballer, but he last played a long time ago.
Let’s give the boy a chance
Total waste of money .
Wasteman
