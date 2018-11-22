Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Photo: Samir Nasri training with West Ham, fans react

Photo: Samir Nasri training with West Ham, fans react

22 November, 2018 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


West Ham have been linked with a move for Samir Nasri in the recent weeks.

The former Manchester City star is out of contract and the Hammers can sign him on a free transfer.

Nasri is currently serving a doping ban but he will be cleared to play from the start of 2019. It will be interesting to see if the Hammers manage to land him.

The midfielder has been spotted in West Ham colours and the fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

It seems Nasri is currently training with West Ham. The Frenchman needs to regain his fitness and sharpness.

Nasri has worked with Pellegrini before and he could be a valuable addition to the West Ham side if he manages to regain his form. Also, the Chilean knows him well and he could bring out the best in the Frenchman.

West Ham are without the likes of Lanzini and Yarmolenko right now and they could use a creative force like Nasri.

Here are some of the reactions from the West Ham fans to the image of Nasri training with their side.

Izzy Brown raves about Leeds United teammate Samu Saiz
Ryan Christie raves about Scotland and Celtic teammate James Forrest

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com