Photo: Patryk Klimala has arrived in Glasgow ahead of Celtic switch

Celtic are close to signing Patryk Klimala in the January transfer window. It will be a record deal for his club Jagiellonia Białystok.
According to reports from Polish website Sportowefakty (h/t The Daily Record), the Bhoys will secure a deal for the 21-year-old forward worth £3.5 million. It will register as the biggest deal ever recorded by the Ekstraklasa side.
The exciting young striker has arrived in Glasgow ahead of his medical (scheduled on Monday) after Celtic activated his release clause. Here’s the picture (h/t Everything Celtic).
🇵🇱 | Patryk Klimala
Patryk Klimala arriving at Glasgow Airport ahead of his medical tomorrow after Celtic activated his release clause.
The Poland U21 International is set to join Celtic from Jagiellonia Bialystok for £3.4M after interest from Copenhagen and Serie A. pic.twitter.com/S1vAd1Tsuj
— Everything Celtic (@aboutceltic) January 12, 2020
The Hoops have been looking to bolster their forward department this month to help share the load alongside Odsonne Edouard.
Klimala has scored seven goals this season, and would be a decent back-up option behind Edouard.