Photo: Patryk Klimala has arrived in Glasgow ahead of Celtic switch

13 January, 2020 Celtic, Scottish Premier League

Celtic are close to signing Patryk Klimala in the January transfer window. It will be a record deal for his club Jagiellonia Białystok.

According to reports from Polish website Sportowefakty (h/t The Daily Record), the Bhoys will secure a deal for the 21-year-old forward worth £3.5 million. It will register as the biggest deal ever recorded by the Ekstraklasa side.

The exciting young striker has arrived in Glasgow ahead of his medical (scheduled on Monday) after Celtic activated his release clause. Here’s the picture (h/t Everything Celtic).

The Hoops have been looking to bolster their forward department this month to help share the load alongside Odsonne Edouard.

Klimala has scored seven goals this season, and would be a decent back-up option behind Edouard.

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com