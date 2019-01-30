Photo: Miguel Almiron spotted with his agent at Atlanta Airport

Newcastle United are close to signing Miguel Almiron before Thursday’s deadline day.
The Magpies have been chasing Almiron for a while, and it seems he is now on his way to England.
Popular journalist Roberto Roja has posted a picture of Almiron on his personal Twitter account, where he is spotted with his agent Daniel Campos at Atlanta Airport, jetting off to England.
Miguel Almiron and his agent Daniel Campos at Atlanta Airport, jetting off to England! #NUFC pic.twitter.com/W7vJsLye0t
— Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) January 30, 2019
According to reports from The Chronicle, the Magpies have agreed a deal in principle for Almiron. Although the details of the deal is unknown, Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie reckons that it will be a club record signing.
The report adds that Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has given the deal the green light to go through. Atlanta were keen to free up the space, while Almiron was eager to join the Magpies.
Newcastle won’t find it difficult to agree to personal terms with the player. Almiron has been in terrific form over the last 12 months, and he will be a superb signing for the Magpies.