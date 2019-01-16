Photo: Leeds target Daniel James transfer hint found on Bielsa’s powerpoint

In an unprecedented and explosive press conference, Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has dropped a bombshell saying that he sent spies to the training grounds of every single opponent his team have faced this season.
The Argentine called an emergency press conference in order to discuss allegations of spying after he admitted that he sent a spy to follow Derby County’s training ground ahead of their Championship clash, a game Leeds won 2-0.
The Yorkshire club are top of the Championship table with 54 points from 27 games, and hold a four-point lead over Norwich City.
One of the highlighting features of this press conference was that Bielsa used a PowerPoint presentation to explain his stance but fans on social media noticed something that should excite everyone.
One of the files on Bielsa’s computer is labelled ’20 JAMES WIN SWANSEA MP4′.
From Bielsa’s press conference has ‘20 James win Swansea’ on his PowerPoint, got to be about bringing him to #LUFC pic.twitter.com/EWLOf4Slzx
Leeds United are heavily linked with a move for Swansea City winger Daniel James, and therefore, it can be assumed that he is keeping a close eye on the 21-year-old.
Bielsa is keen to bolster his attacking depth following the departure of Samuel Saiz, and the Swansea winger is one of his top targets.