Photo: Kiko Casilla poses with Leeds shirt as club confirm first January signing

Leeds United have confirmed the signing of Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid today.
The 32-year-old goalkeeper has joined the Yorkshire club on a free transfer. He has signed a four and a half year deal for Leeds.
Casilla moved to England yesterday and completed his medical last night. He has become the first signing of the club in January.
✍ | #LUFC are delighted to announce the signing of Real Madrid goalkeeper @KikoCasilla13 on a four-and-a-half year deal at Elland Road
— Leeds United (@LUFC) January 17, 2019
The Spaniard is a vastly experienced goalkeeper who has won three Champions League titles, three Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup during his trophy-laden four-year spell at the Bernabeu.
Signing a goalkeeper was top priority for Leeds this month. Leeds have moved quickly in January to fix one problem area. Casilla is being brought to provide cover and competition to goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.
Casilla could be drafted straight into the starting line-up against Stoke City, but he is likely to make the bench.
Leeds could be on the market to add one or two more players this month, with Swansea City’s Daniel James reportedly is one of the targets.