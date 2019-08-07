Photo: Emil Krafth spotted at Newcastle training ground

Newcastle United are close to signing Emil Krafth.
The 25-year-old defender was spotted at the Newcastle training ground earlier today.
He is expected to undergo his medical ahead of his move.
Newcastle have sealed a four-year deal for him already, and it seems he is close to becoming the Magpies’ next signing of the summer.
The Magpies boss Steve Bruce was looking to bolster his right-back area, and has earmarked the Sweden international as a potential option.
Krafth featured in 35 games across all competitions for Bologna last season where he was on loan from Amiens.
The Swedish defender has played 20 times for his country and brings a lot of quality and experience to the table.
Steve Bruce already has the likes of DeAndre Yedlin, Jamie Sterry and Manquillo with him.
However, it remains to be seen whether he allows the Spaniard to leave the club with Krafth all set to join the Magpies.