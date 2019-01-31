Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Photo: Antonio Barreca poses with Newcastle United shirt

31 January, 2019 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle United have completed the signing of Antonio Barreca on loan from Monaco.

The Magpies have confirmed the news on their official Twitter account. The young left-back will join Newcastle on loan for the rest of the season.

The Magpies reportedly have paid £1m loan fee for his signature, and have an option to buy him permanently for £9m at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old defender joined Monaco from Torino over the summer, but has struggled for regular game time, managing just seven league games.

Newcastle were desperate to sign a left-back, and his addition to the side will add cover for first-choice Paul Dummett.

Barreca is an attacking full-back, who loves to join the attack at every possible opportunity. He likes to hug the byline and is capable of producing fantastic crosses.

He is wear the #23 shirt at Newcastle.

