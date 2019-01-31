Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Photo: Antonio Barreca arrives at Newcastle training ground for medical

Photo: Antonio Barreca arrives at Newcastle training ground for medical

31 January, 2019 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle United are set to complete at least two signings before the 11pm transfer deadline.

Miguel Almiron has completed his medical and the deal is all but done, according to the Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie.

The Magpies are also looking to sign Antonio Barreca from Monaco on loan, today.

Barecca moved to Tyneside yesterday, ahead of a season-long loan from Monaco. Newcastle have paid £1m loan fee for his signature, and have an option to buy him permanently for £9m at the end of the season.

The Italian left-back was spotted at Newcastle’s training ground in the morning ahead of his second round of medical.

The Magpies re-opened talks with the Ligue 1 side about a deal earlier this week, after a deal for Jordan Lukaku fell through.

The 23-year-old defender joined Monaco from Torino over the summer but has struggled for regular game time, managing just seven league games.

Chelsea have agreed terms with West Ham over loan deal for Michy Batshuayi
Phil Hay: Leeds could sign Daniel James on loan with obligation to buy

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com