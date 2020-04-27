Philippe Coutinho would be a game-changer for Newcastle

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho.
Apparently, the Magpies are looking to pull off a marquee signing once the takeover his complete and they have identified the former Liverpool star as a target.
Coutinho’s spell at Barcelona has been quite underwhelming and the Catalan giants are looking to cash in on him this summer.
It will be interesting to see if the Magpies can tempt him to return to English football in the coming months.
Someone like Coutinho could transform Newcastle next season. He is a world-class player when on form and he would improve Steve Bruce’s side a lot.
Despite having a poor spell at Barcelona, he managed 10 and 11 goals respectively in his two seasons there. He also picked up 9 goals for Bayern Munich (on loan) this season.
He knows the Premier League well and he should be able to make an immediate impact at Newcastle. He would add goals, assists and flair to the side.
During his last season at Liverpool, the Brazilian averaged 2.9 key passes and 2.8 dribbles per game in the league. In the Champions League, he averaged 2.6 key passes and 3.4 dribbles per game.
In comparison, Newcastle’s creative players fare considerably worse. Almiron, for example, has 0.7 key passes and 1.5 dribbles per game in the Premier League this season.
Saint-Maximin has 1.3 key passes per game.
Coutinho’s numbers this season (despite his dip in form) are also better than those of Almiron and Saint-Maximin.
There is no doubt that the Brazilian would be the best player at the club if he joined.
It will be interesting to see if the Newcastle owners are ready to break the bank to land him now.
The Brazilian is still only 27 and if he rediscovers his confidence, he could pay back his transfer fee in a few seasons.
Here is what the Newcastle fans had to say about the links.
