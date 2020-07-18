Philippe Coutinho keen on Liverpool return

Former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho wants to return to Anfield this summer.

The 28-year-old Brazilian has been a flop at Barcelona since his big-money move to Spain and the Catalan giants want to cash in on him already.





it will be interesting to see if any of his suitors look to sign him permanently.

As per Kevin Palmer, the player is available on loan and he will cost around £9m.

On a loan deal, Coutinho could prove to be a good addition to Jurgen Klopp’s side. He would add flair, creativity and goals. More importantly, Liverpool would have a quality backup for their front three.

Coutinho knows the club well and he played his best football with them. A return to Anfield could be the best option for him. Klopp knows his game and he could help the Brazilian return to his best form.

Palmer claims that the player has even made efforts to get the deal to Liverpool done.

It will be interesting to see if he gets his wish eventually.

Liverpool cannot spend heavily this summer and they should look to tap the loan market for quality additions. Coutinho should be a no-brainer for them.