Philippe Coutinho keen on Liverpool return this summer

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club this summer.

He has fallen out of favour at Camp Nou and he has been on loan at Bayern Munich this season. The Brazilian is expected to move on permanently now.





As per Sport (via Sportwitness), the player is wanted by Tottenham, Leicester and Arsenal. However, it is his wish to join Liverpool.

Coutinho played the best football of his career at Liverpool and it is hardly surprising that he wants a return. Klopp managed to get the best out of him and he could be the man to resurrect Coutinho’s career once again.

It will be interesting to see if the Reds make a move for the 28-year-old Brazilian this summer. However, a transfer seems quite unlikely given Barcelona’s demands.

Also, Klopp is keen on signing the Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago this summer.

The Spaniard could prove to be a sensational addition to Jurgen Klopp’s midfield if he can stay fit.

It will be interesting to see where Coutinho ends up this summer. A move to Liverpool could be ideal for all parties but the finances involved will make any transfer complicated.