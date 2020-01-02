Phil Neville slams Spurs trio for letting the team down

Tottenham crashed to a 1-0 defeat against Southampton last time out.
Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after the game, Phil Neville slammed some of Tottenham’s senior players for their performances this season.
The popular pundit picked out three first-team stars who have let the team down this season.
Neville said after the game (via HITC): “I think there are two or three players at Spurs that they are actually letting their teammates down with their performances. Vertonghen and Alderweireld today, struggled in the first half. Eriksen has had such a poor season for his such high standards. And I think it’s the drop off the key players which have cost Tottenham so far.”
It is true that the likes of Eriksen haven’t been at their best this season. It will be interesting to see how these players react to the criticism directed at them.
Alderweireld was easily beaten by Ings for the Southampton winner as well.
All three players are world-class on their day and they will have to take more responsibility and deliver with consistency now.
Spurs cannot afford to miss out on Champions League football next season and Mourinho will need his top players in good form if the Londoners are to finish in the top four.
They have been very inconsistent so far and Spurs will have to step it up during the second half of the season.
The Londoners are currently sixth in the Premier League table, six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.