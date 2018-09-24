Phil Neville reckons getting a new striker in January is pertinent for Everton

Everton have had a stuttering start to the new Premier League campaign despite the changes made to the squad during the summer transfer window.
The Toffees have won just once, drawn thrice and lost twice, and their lack of quality finishing in the final third remains worrying.
Everton have managed to score just eight league goals so far, and the club’s one-time skipper Phil Neville believes adding a new striker to the squad in January could go a long way in guaranteeing manager Marco Silva his job in the long-term.
“I don’t think Silva should be worried about his future, but a good striker can mean a manager keeps his job,” Neville told BBC Sport.
“I am sure his predecessors at the club – Ronald Koeman, David Unsworth and Sam Allardyce – would agree, and it is imperative Everton address the problem in the January transfer window.”
Everton currently have the trio of Cenk Tosun, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Oumar Niasse as their primary striking options, but only the England youth international has managed to find the back of the net this season, and landing a quality hitman capable of delivering on a consistent basis is pertinent if their top-six dreams are to come true anytime soon.
The Goodison Park outfit failed in their pursuit of Olivier Giroud in the summer, with the former Arsenal striker choosing Chelsea instead.
While Tosun and co. could still impress going forward, it remains to be seen if they have the quality and experience it takes to lead the line for a club with such lofty ambitions, and heeding Neville’s advice in the January transfer window – bringing in a proven goalscorer – would be a very wise thing to do.