Phil Hay suggests Leeds close to signing Rafa Mujica

28 June, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours

According to the ever-reliable journalist, Phil Hay, Leeds United are close to completing the signing of Rafa Mujica this summer.

The former YEP journalist is the most reliable journalist around concerning Leeds United, and he has delivered some positive update for the Whites fans on Twitter.

Mujica has posted on Twitter that he’s set to leave Barcelona, and Hay claims that Leeds will be his future destination.

The 20-year-old striker scored seven goals in 33 appearances last season for Barcelona B. Definitely Leeds scouts must have seen potential in him, and are ready to snap him up.

He looks to be an exciting young talent. His contract will expire on Sunday and he will be joining Leeds on a free transfer.

The youngster probably will join the club’s U23 side, but he has the potential to be a regular starter for Leeds in the future.

Leeds are also looking to seal a loan deal for Jack Harrison, while the Whites are also targetting players like Ben White, Helder Costa and Ryan Kent.

Some Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:

