Phil Hay suggests Leeds are not interested in Dwight Gayle

According to Phil Hay of the Athletic, Leeds United are not interested in signing Dwight Gayle from Newcastle United this summer.
The Telegraph reported yesterday that Leeds United have joined Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion in the race to sign Gayle from Newcastle United.
The Northern Echo has further confirmed that the Whites have made an approach to the Premier League club over the signing of the 28-year-old striker who scored 24 goals last season in the Championship.
However, Hay, who is one of the highly-respected journalists and is well connected with Leeds, has replied to a fan on Twitter that the Whites have no interest in Gayle.
no
— Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) August 6, 2019
Steve Bruce wants the experienced striker to continue in the Premier League, but Gayle prefers a return to the Championship should a deal be struck.
The striker is reportedly upset that the Newcastle number nine shirt was taken from him and given to summer signing Joelinton who joined the Magpies for a club-record fee of £40million.
Leeds have other targets with the club looking to secure deals for Ryan Kent and Eddie Nketiah.