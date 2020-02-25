Phil Hay: Strong shout for Stuart Dallas to win Leeds’ player of the year

Phil Hay of The Athletic claims that there is a strong shout for Stuart Dallas to win ‘Leeds’ player of the year’, although he feels the ‘vote will lean towards Kalvin Phillips again’.
Dallas has been one of the most consistent performers for Leeds this season. He has not only improved immensely but has played with consistency across a wide number of positions.
The highly-reputed journalist has described Dallas as an ‘archetypal Bielsa player’ who is disciplined and is not error-prone.
The 28-year-old has played as a right-back, a left-back, a wide right-winger, a wide left-winger, a right-sided midfielder, a left-sided midfielder, and as a central midfielder as well.
However, Phil Hay feels that he is not convinced that Dallas is cut out for the central midfield role. Nevertheless, he is equally comfortable playing on ‘either side of defence’.
“Dallas is the archetypal Bielsa player: disciplined, professional, very low on errors and adaptable in a way which few players are. I’m not convinced he’s cut out for the centre of midfield but you can play him on either side of defence without any concern,” wrote Phil Hay for The Athletic.
The Northern Ireland international has made 34 appearances this season for Leeds in the Championship, and has three goals and an assist to his name.
Dallas was simply outstanding in Leeds’ back to back wins against Bristol City and Reading, earning rave reviews from pundits and fans.
Leeds find themselves second in the Championship, five points clear of third-placed Fulham, with 12 games to go. They face Middlesbrough in their next Championship game on Wednesday.