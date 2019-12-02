Phil Hay shoots down reports linking Leeds United with Burnley striker Matej Vydra

According to Italian outlet Mondo Udinese, Leeds United have completed a deal to sign Burnley striker Matej Vydra in the January transfer window for £6 million as head coach Marcelo Bielsa looks to boost his striking options.
However, Leeds expert and The Athletic journalist Phil Hay has poured cold water on the reports, reacting thus to it on Twitter:
Vydra’s name been doing the rounds for the past week or so but that definitely won’t be happening. Leeds will stick with their frontline as it is next month provided Nketiah stays. #lufc
— Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) December 2, 2019
It remains to be seen if Arsenal will recall Eddie Nketiah and loan him out to another club that will hand him more playing chances, and it will be interesting to see if Leeds will look to bring in another striker if that happens.
Leeds were keen to sign Vydra in the summer of 2018 before he joined Burnley for £11.5 million, but his wage demands prevented a move from happening.
The Czech Republic international has since struggled for playing minutes at Turf Moor, with Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes firmly ahead of him in the pecking order.
Vydra scored 22 goals for Derby in 2017-18 and will no doubt be a good addition to the Leeds attack given his ability to also play behind the striker.
With Patrick Bamford doing well, it is highly unlikely to see another striker starting ahead of him, and Vydra wouldn’t be exactly keen to come play a role on the bench at Elland Road.