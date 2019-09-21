Phil Hay says Patrick Bamford will start ahead of Eddie Nketiah for Leeds United today

Leeds United host Derby County this afternoon and a fierce clash is anticipated as both sides renew hostilities following last season’s spy-gate controversy.
The Whites won home and way against Derby last term, while also winning the first-leg of their semifinal play-off before losing the second-leg and missing out on the finals.
With Leeds currently top of the Championship, manager Marcelo Bielsa will be looking to lead his side to victory, but he could be faced with a selection dilemma.
Striking duo Patrick Bamford and Eddie Nketiah have been in impressive form this term, and there have been calls to start both of them.
However, it seems the Arsenal loanee will feature for today’s clash from the bench as his wait for his first league start continues.
Leeds expert and The Athletic journalist Phil Hay confirmed Bielsa’s decision in a tweet:
It’ll be Bamford ahead of Nketiah again today but intrigued to see if Bielsa makes changes out wide. Should Costa start?
— Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) September 21, 2019
Bamford has bagged four Championship goals in seven appearances, while Nketiah has two to his name having come off the bench on four occasions.
Both strikers are proving to be consistent sources of goals for Leeds this term, and the Elland Road outfit will fancy their chances of finally securing Premier League promotion this term.