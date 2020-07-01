Phil Hay says Jean-Kevin Augustin is leaving Leeds United

Well-known journalist Phil Hay has stated on Twitter that Leeds United will not extend the loan deal of Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Hay, who previously worked for The Yorkshire Post and is now the Leeds correspondent for The Athletic, made the claim after the Whites’ 1-1 draw with Luton Town at Elland Road in the Championship on Tuesday evening.





The 23-year-old striker joined the West Yorkshire outfit on loan from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window, and his loan deal ended yesterday.

Hay has said on Twitter that Leeds do not plan to extend it to cover for the rest of the season.

Augustin's loan is up today. My understanding is that it won't be extended. Bielsa didn't want to comment on him and said any announcement on whether Augustin will stay longer term will be made another time. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 30, 2020

Stats

Augustin has made just three substitute appearances in the Championship for Leeds during his loan spell, playing a total of 49 minutes, according to WhoScored.

No big miss for Leeds United

Augustin could not make any impact at Leeds whatsoever, and him not playing for the Whites again this season is not really going to matter much.

The striker has had injury and fitness problems at the Whites during his loan spell so far, and it is hard to see him do much in the final games of the 2019-20 campaign.

Much was expected of the 23-year-old when he arrived at Elland Road in January, and it is a shame that he could not be a success under head coach Marcelo Bielsa.