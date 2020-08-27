Phil Hay: Sam Greenwood could join Leeds today

Leeds United are close to signing Sam Greenwood for Arsenal.

The 18-year-old striker is in line to become the latest addition for Leeds’ U23 ranks, following on from the acquisitions of Dani van den Hueval, Charlie Allen, Cody Drameh and Joe Gelhardt.

According to Phil Hay of the Athletic, the medical could happen ‘today’, and the signing could be confirmed as well.

According to reports from The Mirror, Arsenal will receive an initial fee of £1.5m for Greenwood from Leeds, while the add-ons included in the deal could see the cost of the young forward rise to £3m over time.

There have been strong interest in the young striker from Manchester United and AC Milan, but Leeds were always at the front of the queue for his services.

Greenwood joined Arsenal from Sunderland in 2018. He is now a regular member of the Under-23 side for the Gunners, after scoring 19 goals and providing 12 assists in 47 appearances in the Under-18s Premier League.

The Whites are close to securing a record-deal for Rodrigo from Valencia, while are also reportedly keeping tabs on players like Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Robin Koch and Ryan Kent.