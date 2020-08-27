Phil Hay: Robin Koch keen to join Leeds

Leeds United are close to securing a club-record deal for Valencia forward Rodrigo.

Once his signing is confirmed, the Whites are expected to turn their attention towards signing a defender this summer.





Leeds have made three attempts to sign Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion, but it seems the Premier League club are reluctant to offload him.

As a result, Leeds are exploring options elsewhere, and have earmarked Freiburg’s Robin Koch as a potential option.

Earlier this week, the Athletic journalist Phil Hay claimed that Leeds are looking to submit a bid for Koch shortly, with a fee in the region of £10m being mooted for the Germany international.

Hay has posted a tweet last night where he claimed that the 24-year-old defender is keen to join Leeds.

He added that there should not be any complication for the deal to go through, although other German clubs are interested in signing him.

Koch is keen so all things being equal, it shouldn't be complicated if a fee gets agreed. There is German interest in him. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) August 26, 2020

The 24-year-old is a very experienced defender, and he would be a fantastic addition to the side. He has two caps for the German national team, and at £10m it looks like a cracking piece of business from Leeds.

The newly-promoted Premier League club are also reportedly looking at other options, with Arsenal defenders – Calum Chambers and Rob Holding – being linked with a move to Elland Road recently.