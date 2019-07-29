Phil Hay reckons Leeds United have been ruled out of a move for Liverpool’s Ryan Kent after Jurgen Klopp struck out loan exit

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa scouted Liverpool winger Ryan Kent during the club’s friendly against Bradford ahead of a potential loan deal.
The 22-year-old definitely impressed the Argentine after having a hand in all three goals in the 3-1 victory at Valley Parade.
However, Leeds’ chances of bringing Kent to Elland Road have been dealt a huge blow after Reds’ boss Jurgen Klopp claimed his time for loans are over.
Liverpool have yet to make a decision on the English forward, who is wanted it back at Rangers, but he will reportedly cost £8 million to buy.
Leeds are keen on Kent after he impressed at Ibrox last term, scoring six goals and emerging as the PFA Scotland young player of the year.
Leeds expert Phil Hay reckons Klopp’s decision not to send the winger out on another loan rules the club out of a move, though.
@PhilHay_ rules us out then Phil! 😂
— Martin Kelly (@kels9lufc) July 28, 2019
I'd say so
— Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) July 28, 2019
It will be a huge blow to Bielsa’s transfer plans who feels Kent could help boost his side’s promotion ambitions.
Leeds are probably not keen to splash the cash on him as he is yet to prove himself in England, and they will have to look elsewhere for more loan deals.
They have already secured loan deals for Manchester City’s Jack Harrison, Brighton’s Ben White, Tottenham Hotspur’s Jack Clarke and Wolverhampton Wanderer’s Helder Costa, and will love to make more additions to the squad as they look to finally secure a return to the top-flight this season.