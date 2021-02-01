Phil Hay: Rafa Mujica expected to leave

Leeds United are not looking to sign any player on the deadline day, but there could be some departures.

Phil Hay of The Athletic has provided the latest transfer update on Twitter where he has claimed that Rafa Mujica is expected to leave today.





Grot likely to go, they'd like to do severance deals with Shaughnessy/Bouy but haven't yet, de Bock is already in Belgium on loan, O'Kane on loan at Luton to the end of his contract anyway, Mujica expected to leave — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) February 1, 2021

According to reports from Leeds Live, Conor Shaughnessy’s time at Leeds United has come to an end.

The Whites have terminated his contract by mutual consent, and he has joined Rochdale permanently.

The 24-year-old made 15 appearances in all competitions for Leeds after joining the club on a free transfer.

He played for Heart of Midlothian, Mansfield Town and Burton Albion on loan from Leeds, but hasn’t featured at all this term.

Jay-Roy Grot is another player who is likely to leave. The 22-year-old has a contract at the club till 2021, but he is not in Marcelo Bielsa’s plans.

Hay claims that the likes of Laurens De Bock and Eunan O’Kane are on loan moves currently, but Rafa Mujica is expected to leave.

Earlier this month, TeamTalk claimed that Leeds are looking to offload him.

The 22-year-old forward plays for Spanish club Real Oviedo, but is yet to make his competitive debut for them. It was claimed that Mujica’s agent was in talks over a permanent move.

Las Palmas were also keen to secure Mujica’s services, while Numancia have had shown interest in the player.

Leeds signed him on a three-year deal, but it seems his career at the Yorkshire club is over. He has not been given a proper chance at Leeds, and he is expected to leave permanently by the end of the day.